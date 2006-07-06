Palm Treo 650 not RoHS compliant

Palm has admitted that one of its products, the smartphone Palm Treo 650, is not RoHS compliant. All imports of the Palm Treo 650 has now been stopped since it does not meet the requirements from the RoHS directive.

This has been a surprise to many especially in UK where Palm promoted the Palm Treo 650 together with Vodafone and O2.



Palm has also launced the Treo 700W and 700p but they are only available on the North American market.



However Palm stressed that there will soon come out a successor to the 650 and that model will soon be available in stores all over Europe.