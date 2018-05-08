© Kathrein SE Electronics Production | May 08, 2018
Kathrein speeds up restructuring – adds company to the group
As from 1 May 2018, the company’s legal form changed into a public limited European company. The group now operates under the name of Kathrein SE. Adding to this change is the addition of Katek GmbH to the group.
Katek GmbH, which headquartered in Grassau, Germany, is now officially a member of the Kathrein Group, as it was was sold to PRIMEPULSE SE, a Munich-based holding company.
“The SE is a leading and proven legal form in Europe. It strengthens our competitive position and matches our growth targets perfectly,” says Anton Kathrein, CEO of the Kathrein Group, in a press release. “We can now operate and control our reorganised group directly as KATHREIN SE, thereby strengthening the management and control of our complex company.”
The CEO also stresses that the company will remain a family owned business and that the conversion of Kathrein into a private limited company does not involve any plans to go public.
The sale of Katek GmbH is part of the Kathrein Group’s restructuring and its focus on core competencies in the field of high-frequency technology.
“The Katek Group has developed tremendously over the last few years. I would like to extend my thanks to all employees of Katek GmbH for their support. I am sure that Katek will have excellent prospects as a new member of PRIMEPULSE SE,” Anton Kathrein continues in the release.
Katek have around 830 employees at their locations in Grassau (Germany) and Györ (Hungary) and achieved a turnover of around USD 145 million in the fiscal year 2017.
Their customers can be found in various industries, such as automotive, telecommunications, consumer and industrial electronics as well as medical and measuring instrument engineering.
“The SE is a leading and proven legal form in Europe. It strengthens our competitive position and matches our growth targets perfectly,” says Anton Kathrein, CEO of the Kathrein Group, in a press release. “We can now operate and control our reorganised group directly as KATHREIN SE, thereby strengthening the management and control of our complex company.”
The CEO also stresses that the company will remain a family owned business and that the conversion of Kathrein into a private limited company does not involve any plans to go public.
The sale of Katek GmbH is part of the Kathrein Group’s restructuring and its focus on core competencies in the field of high-frequency technology.
“The Katek Group has developed tremendously over the last few years. I would like to extend my thanks to all employees of Katek GmbH for their support. I am sure that Katek will have excellent prospects as a new member of PRIMEPULSE SE,” Anton Kathrein continues in the release.
Katek have around 830 employees at their locations in Grassau (Germany) and Györ (Hungary) and achieved a turnover of around USD 145 million in the fiscal year 2017.
Their customers can be found in various industries, such as automotive, telecommunications, consumer and industrial electronics as well as medical and measuring instrument engineering.
Philips acquires NightBalance Royal Philips says it has acquired NightBalance, a digital health scale-up company based in the...
Fabrinet exceeded its 3Q18 revenue guidance Electronics giant, Fabrinet, exceeded its revenue guidance during the company’s third...
IPTE expands location in the United States Equipment supplier, IPTE, says it has expanded its location in the United States of America. The...
Nano Dimension marks US expansion with three new printer sales Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is experiencing some tailwind in...
Kathrein speeds up restructuring – adds company to the group As from 1 May 2018, the company’s legal form changed into a public limited European...
Terrafugia to create 130 new US jobs Terrafugia, Inc. says that the company has created 75 new US-based jobs over the past 12...
Nokia acquires US based SpaceTime The Finnish company says that it has acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its Internet of...
Axon acquires VIEVU camera subsidiary from Safariland Axon, a provider of connected law enforcement technologies, has acquired VIEVU, the public...
BMZ enters supply agreement with LG Chem BMZ GmbH entered into a long-term agreement withKorean cell manufacturer...
Axis opens new experience centre in Washington, DC Axis Communications has officially opened the company’s newest Axis Experience Center...
Texas Instruments expands its lead among top analog suppliers The top 10 IC suppliers in the USD 54.5 billion analog market last year accounted for 59% of...
MMAB Group expands with Finnish subsidiary The Swedish PCB- manufacturer and trader is continuing its international expansion strategy...
Turning a broken iPhone into a working USB flash drive? Ever busted your iPhone beyond repair - at least for us mere mortals? Well, I have a few with a broken screen and one that is simply dead. But it seems like Scotty Allen might have figured out a way to save the content of a dead phone...
GE Appliances expands production in Tennessee GE Appliances is starting two new production lines at its Monogram Refrigeration facility...
VTech to acquire manufacturing facility from Pioneer VTech Holdings Limited has signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation under which VTech will acquire a manufacturing facility in Malaysia owned by Pioneer Technology (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Pioneer...
Amazon expands Boston tech hub – creating 2'000 tech jobs Amazon plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create an additional 2’000 technology jobs...
Season Group beefs up its UK site EMS-provider, Season Group, is investing in additional equipment at its UK site in Havant, Hampshire.
Kimball Electronics keeps breaking records Net sales for the third quarter amounted to USD 284 million, a 22% increase from the same...
EC Electronics expands manufacturing capacity in Romania UK-based EC Electronics have signed the lease on a second factory in Romania, opening the...
Plexus: ‘We finished our fiscal second quarter with record revenue’ EMS provider Plexus recorded quarterly revenues of USD 699 million during the second quarter...
Gibson files for bankruptcy in order to renew business The iconic guitar company says it’s re-focusing itself on the manufacturing of musical...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments