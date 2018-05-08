© Kathrein SE

Kathrein speeds up restructuring – adds company to the group

As from 1 May 2018, the company’s legal form changed into a public limited European company. The group now operates under the name of Kathrein SE. Adding to this change is the addition of Katek GmbH to the group.

Katek GmbH, which headquartered in Grassau, Germany, is now officially a member of the Kathrein Group, as it was was sold to PRIMEPULSE SE, a Munich-based holding company.



“The SE is a leading and proven legal form in Europe. It strengthens our competitive position and matches our growth targets perfectly,” says Anton Kathrein, CEO of the Kathrein Group, in a press release. “We can now operate and control our reorganised group directly as KATHREIN SE, thereby strengthening the management and control of our complex company.”



The CEO also stresses that the company will remain a family owned business and that the conversion of Kathrein into a private limited company does not involve any plans to go public.



The sale of Katek GmbH is part of the Kathrein Group’s restructuring and its focus on core competencies in the field of high-frequency technology.



“The Katek Group has developed tremendously over the last few years. I would like to extend my thanks to all employees of Katek GmbH for their support. I am sure that Katek will have excellent prospects as a new member of PRIMEPULSE SE,” Anton Kathrein continues in the release.



Katek have around 830 employees at their locations in Grassau (Germany) and Györ (Hungary) and achieved a turnover of around USD 145 million in the fiscal year 2017.



Their customers can be found in various industries, such as automotive, telecommunications, consumer and industrial electronics as well as medical and measuring instrument engineering.