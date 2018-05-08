© Terrafugia Electronics Production | May 08, 2018
Terrafugia to create 130 new US jobs
Terrafugia, Inc. says that the company has created 75 new US-based jobs over the past 12 months and is on track to add at least another 50 more by the end of the year.
Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group (Geely Holding) acquired Terrafugia in Fall 2017 affording Terrafugia the bankability and resources to expand its operations and industrial footprint.
“Technology and innovation are at the core of Terrafugia, drawing in unique talent across departments. The recent jump in staff shows our commitment to breaking ground in the emerging flying car market,” said Chris Jaran, CEO of Terrafugia in a press release. “One year ago, we had less than 20 employees. With Geely Holdings’ leadership and innovation in the automotive space, we are able to build the team we need to meet on-time deliverables.”
Terrafugia is now celebrating significant capacity expansion at its headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts with positions in engineering, accounting, human resources, marketing and operations. The company also opened a new R&D division in Petaluma, California where all new engineering designs and concepts are being created.
