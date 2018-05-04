© evertiq

MMAB Group expands with Finnish subsidiary

The Swedish PCB- manufacturer and trader is continuing its international expansion strategy by establishing a subsidiary in Finland.

Back in 2010 the Swedish company initiated an international expansion. The first step was to set up an office in China, which would primarily focus on sourcing volume products. This was followed by step two and three where MMAB established subsidiaries in both Hungary and Czech Republic. And now the PCB company is continuing its expansion with its newest subsidiary – MMAB Oy in Finland



But that not all the news. While the company is growing outside of its native Sweden, MMAB is still investing back home. The company has just recently started a program aimed at upgrading its manufacturing facility in Malmö, in the south of Sweden.



To head the new Finnish subsidiary MMAB has appointed Mika Kupiainen, a former country manager of Elmatica AS, as Managing Director for MMAB Oy. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s sales operations in Finland and the Baltic countries.