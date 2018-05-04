© GE Appliances

GE Appliances expands production in Tennessee

GE Appliances is starting two new production lines at its Monogram Refrigeration facility in Selmer, Tennessee, and with that increasing the employee number.

The company is investing approximately USD 9.3 million and adding 210 new jobs, to bring the facilities’ employment to about 400, a press release states.



The 120’000 square foot facility expansion is – according to the company – the result of a long-standing partnership between Monogram, the State, McNairy County, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Delta Regional Authority.



The partners created grants and training benefits to help Monogram facilitate the expansion to its existing manufacturing facility to add manufacturing capacity as well as warehousing space. The expansion houses the manufacturing of Zoneline packaged terminal air conditioners (PTAC), along with new column-style Monogram brand refrigerator and freezer products.



“GE Appliances has invested in our facility in Selmer for the new Monogram columns and Zoneline production because of our team’s expertise in refrigeration technologies. We have the know-how to produce custom-volume, high-mix products that require a high degree of craftsmanship,” said Raymond Deming, vice president, Monogram Refrigeration, LLC. “Our long-standing partnerships with the State and County, were critical in demonstrating that Selmer and Tennessee had the best business environment to make that investment.”