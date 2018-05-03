© Amazon

Amazon expands Boston tech hub – creating 2'000 tech jobs

Amazon plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create an additional 2’000 technology jobs in fields of machine learning, speech science, cloud computing, and robotics engineering.

“Amazon is excited to create 2,000 more jobs in greater Boston,” said Rohit Prasad, Amazon’s, Vice President and Head Scientist of Amazon Alexa, who is based in the Boston area. “In just a few years, we’ve grown from a handful of software developers and scientists to a team of more than 1,200, inventing new capabilities and products on behalf of millions of customers around the world.”



Together with its customer fulfillment facilities, Amazon has created more than 3’500 jobs in Massachusetts and since 2011 invested over USD 400 million in the state.



Amazon’s teams based in the Boston metropolitan area primarily focus on Alexa, Amazon Web Services, and Audible. In particular, the Boston-based machine learning scientists and engineers contribute to enhancing the experience of customers interacting with Alexa.



To accommodate the new job creation, Amazon will be expanding into 430’000 square feet in WS Development’s Seaport project – a 7.6 million square feet development transforming the waterfront of Boston – and plans to open the doors of its new office in 2021. This will allow the company to double its tech workforce in the Boston metropolitan area.