© season group Electronics Production | May 03, 2018
Season Group beefs up its UK site
EMS-provider, Season Group, is investing in additional equipment at its UK site in Havant, Hampshire.
With the addition of the Unicomp AX-8200HR X-Ray and Aleader ALD625Pro AOI machines the company is strengthening the site’s capabilities while also supporting its ongoing growth strategy.
“We are committed to strengthening Season Electronics Limited’s capabilities and increasing the value that we bring to customers in the UK and further afield within Europe. As our primary manufacturing site in the region, Season Electronics Limited plays a pivotal role in our strategy of offering a global manufacturing solution to our customers in Europe. Our recent investment will ensure that the facility meets the increasing demand from customers for more complex product builds in UK,” Carl Hung, President and CEO of Season Group states in a press release.
Mike Caws, General manager at SEL, is pleased that the group sees the potential for growth in the UK and that it is continuing to invest in its manufacturing capabilities.
“The new equipment will allow us to better support our customers and will help to reinforce our growth objectives. This site has recently been re-certified for AS9100 for the 3rd successive year, so this injection of new capital equipment will allow us to further exploit opportunities in markets that demand the highest levels of quality and reliability,” Mr. Caws says in the release.
