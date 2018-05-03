© designersart dreamstime.com

Plexus: ‘We finished our fiscal second quarter with record revenue’

EMS provider Plexus recorded quarterly revenues of USD 699 million during the second quarter of 2018.

“We finished our fiscal second quarter with record revenue of $699 million as our Industrial/Commercial market sector strengthened during the quarter and our Healthcare/Life Sciences and Aerospace/Defense market sectors achieved solid sequential growth. The result was near the high-end of our guidance range and up approximately 16% from the comparable quarter last year. Our manufacturing wins were at the highest quarterly level in nearly four years at $255 million, positioning us well for continued future growth,” CEP Todd Kelsey says in a press release.



As mentioned earlier the company recorded revenues of USD 699 million, up significantly from USD 604.3 million during the same quarter in 2017. However, the company’s operating income slid down to USD 17.3 million during the second quarter of 2018, compared with USD 32.5 million during 2Q17. Net income ended up at USD 12.3 million, down from USD 29.3 million during the comparable quarter last year.



The company is leaving its second quarter by establishing a revenue guidance of USD 700 to USD 740 million for the third quarter as Plexus anticipates another quarter of record revenue.