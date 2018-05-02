Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1

© batman2000 dreamstime.com

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 111.1 billion during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 20% compared to the first quarter of 2017, but 2.5% less than the fourth quarter of 2017.

March 2018 – Month to month sales in billions

Market Last month Current month % Change Americas 8.26 8.09 -2.0% Europe 3.43 3.57 3.9% Japan 3.18 3.19 0.5% China 11.70 11.95 2.2% Asia Pacific/All other 10.19 10.22 0.2% Total 36.76 37.02 07%

Sales for the month of March 2018 came in at USD 37.0 billion, an increase of 20% compared to the March 2017 total of USD 30.8 billion and 0.7% more than the February 2018 total of USD 36.8 billion."The global semiconductor market has demonstrated impressive growth through the first quarter of 2018, far exceeding sales through the same point in 2017, which was a record year for semiconductor revenues," John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association, says in a press release."Sales in March increased year-to-year for the 20th consecutive month. All regional markets experienced double-digit growth compared to last year, and all major semiconductor product categories experienced year-to-year growth, with memory products continuing to lead the way," Neuffer continues.Year-to-year sales increased across all regions in March: the Americas (35.7%), Europe (20.6%), China (18.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (13.3%), and Japan (12.4%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (3.9%), China (2.2%), Japan (0.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.2%), but decreased slightly in the Americas (-2.0%).