Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business

Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and former chairman of Withings.

Back in February 2018 Nokia announced a review of strategic options for the Digital Health business. The planned sale is part of Nokia's focus on becoming a business-to-business and licensing company.



The transaction is subject to terms agreed in the negotiations and completion of the information consultation with the Works Council of Nokia Technologies (France) SA., with the deal expected to close in late Q2 2018, the company states in a press release.



The Digital Health's business portfolio includes consumer and enterprise products, and it manufactures and sells an ecosystem of hybrid smart watches, scales and digital health devices to consumers and enterprise partners. The licensing businesses of Nokia Technologies are not affected by this announcement.