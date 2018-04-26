© Merlin PCB Group (illustration purpose only)

Merlin Circuit Tech invests in XRF machine

UK-based PCB manufacturer Merlin Circuit Technology has take a bit of money out of the savings account and upgraded its machine park.

Merlin Circuit Technology is "pleased to announce the purchase and installation of a Fischer XDAL 237 SDD XRF to meet the requirements and ensure compliance to the new IPC 4552A ENIG specification ( Released September 18), and to optimise the ENIG plating process", a press release states.



Earlier this year, Merlin Flex announced a GBP 1 million investment programme which included a 5'000 SqFt expansion to its manufacturing facility in Hartlepool and continued investment in new equipment. Furthermore, the manufacturer successfully transitioned from AS9100 Rev C to the latest Rev D. Managing Director, Mark Merifield, stated “due to the key role our company plays in the UK and global Defence and Aerospace markets, we wanted to demonstrate to our customers our continued commitment by achieving this transition within the first year. It is believed that we are the first UK PCB company to receive the AS9100 Rev D approval, which we are all really proud of”.