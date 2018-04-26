© Thales Alenia Space / DLR H.Bauer Electronics Production | April 26, 2018
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise
OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science mission PLATO by the European Space Agency ESA.
The contract value will most likely amount to EUR 297 million. The negotiations are expected to start in June, an ad-hoc announcement reads.
PLATO (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of Stars) is a mid-sized research mission to be launched in 2026 for exploring exoplanetary systems. Through a satellite-based observatory, planets within the orbits of other solar systems should be searched for and should be explored.
During the development and the production of the PLATO satellite, OHB System will have access to the contribution of a core team consisting of Thales Alenia Space (France and UK) and RUAG Space Switzerland.
PLATO (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of Stars) is a mid-sized research mission to be launched in 2026 for exploring exoplanetary systems. Through a satellite-based observatory, planets within the orbits of other solar systems should be searched for and should be explored.
During the development and the production of the PLATO satellite, OHB System will have access to the contribution of a core team consisting of Thales Alenia Space (France and UK) and RUAG Space Switzerland.
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
Merlin Circuit Tech invests in XRF machine UK-based PCB manufacturer Merlin Circuit Technology has take a bit of money out of the...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward Industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The book-to-bill...
Third Leoni plant in Serbia goes online German cable and cable harness manufacturer Leoni has completed and inaugurated its third Serbian plant in Nis. Harnesses for one of the world's premium carmakers are being manufactured on a production space of...
German Starz Group goes to Danish investor NorthCapital Holding ApS acquired Starz Group, a manufacturer of cable sets for...
Electrolube record growth all over The electro-chemicals manufacturer has today announced its biggest growth...
Meyer Burger to take patent infringement lawsuit even further Meyer Burger says it will take its patent infringement lawsuit regarding its Diamond Wire...
Jabil keeps pushing additive manufacturing with HP HP signed new agreements with Jabil and Forecast 3D to "drive the future of...
Zestron opens shop in Taiwan Zestron says that the company has officially opened its newest and eighth facility, located in...
Sanmina’s second quarter - ‘Better than expected’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded second quarter revenues of USD 1.68 billion, compared to USD...
Mycronic bags tenth mask writer order to replace an system Swedish Mycronic AB says it has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system...
German battery manufacturer invest in Chinese location Germany’s BMZ Group is investing around EUR 7 million in its twelve-storey Chinese...
Elemaster acquires GDM - adds locations in Belgium and Romania Italian EMS provider, Elemaster, is strengthening its global footprint by acquiring GDM Electronics with locations in both Belgium and Romania.
MLCC shortages create challenges in 2018 Limited capacity expansion in the MLCC (Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor) industry, specifically...
Picture gallery: Evertiq Expo Helsinki You missed Evertiq Expo Helsinki you say? Don't worry, we got you covered.
Fresenius Kabi expands production site for medical devices Fresenius Kabi has started work on a major expansion of its production site for medical devices in Haina, Dominican Republic, which will create about 500 new jobs.
Cobham to supply Orion crew module elements Cobham has been awarded contracts by Lockheed Martin Space to supply a suite of...
Solid growth and improved profitability for Kitron in 1Q18 The EMS provider reported that its first quarter revenues increased by 11%, compared to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments