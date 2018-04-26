© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia

In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the order to supply the customer with the latest generation of its Skyshield systems.

The contract, booked in April of 2018, is worth over EUR 100 million. Production of the systems is already under way. Shipment will take place over the course of the next three years, a press release states.



Besides reconnaissance sensors, 35mm fire units and the accompanying command and control equipment, the contract includes a comprehensive logistics and service package. Rheinmetall will be providing complete training for operators and maintenance personnel as well as technical assistance and live fire exercise support in the customer country. Moreover, local companies will take part in the project, including construction of buildings and vehicle procurement.



Rheinmetall attaches great commercial importance to this contract and anticipates follow-up orders in the near future.