Jabil keeps pushing additive manufacturing with HP

HP signed new agreements with Jabil and Forecast 3D to "drive the future of distributed design, manufacturing and digital supply chains leveraging the power of HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing technology". In other words, Jabil has invested in several HP 3D printers.

EMS-provider Jabil is complementing its U.S.-based HP Multi Jet Fusion installation with six additional production-ready HP Jet Fusion 4210 3D printers at its manufacturing hub in Singapore, bringing its total to a dozen HP 3D printers.



“HP Multi Jet Fusion gives us the foundational 3D printing platform we need to deliver truly industrial-grade, production applications for our globally distributed customers,” said John Dulchinos, vice president of digital manufacturing, Jabil. “Our aim is to harmonize the multiple regions, technologies, materials, and manufacturing workflows of the 4th Industrial Revolution and HP is an important partner in that effort.”



“From multinational design engineering and manufacturing, to localized production, industry leaders such as Jabil and Forecast 3D are demonstrating 3D printing’s expanding role in the digital transformation of the $12 trillion global manufacturing economy,” said Stephen Nigro, President of 3D Printing, HP Inc. “HP Multi Jet Fusion customers and partners represent critical links in a new value chain that’s rewriting the rules of design, production, and delivery, ultimately ushering in a new era of digital manufacturing.”