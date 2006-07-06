Thick Film to be promoted in UK and Ireland

A number of partnering companies are setting up a battle plan to promote their thickfilm technology in the UK and Ireland.

“We have formed the Thick Film Alliance to help raise awareness of the benefits the technology can offer designers and provide a resource to help them get the most of it", Mike Bracher, general manager of one of the founders, Micro Circuit Engineering, commented.



C-Mac Micro Technology, Copernica, Custom Interconnect, Corintech, Extec Systems, Hitech Electronics, Micro Circuit Engineering, Precision Varionics, Roxspur, Strix, Technograph Microcircuits, Thick Film Microcircuits, and Welwyn Components, are the 13 companies who are forming this alliance.