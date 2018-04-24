© mycronic

Mycronic bags tenth mask writer order to replace an system

Swedish Mycronic AB says it has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for the manufacture of display photomasks. The customer, located in Asia, has previously replaced older systems through Mycronic’s offering.

This is the tenth order since the introduction of the replacement offering three years ago. The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform has been adjusted and is now normally in the range of USD 14–18 million, depending on the configuration and type of system traded in.



“Our customers appreciate the replacement offering since it provides both higher productivity and a secure long-term service solution. That is why they continue to replace older systems,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic AB.



The system is scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2019.