Fresenius Kabi expands production site for medical devices

Fresenius Kabi has started work on a major expansion of its production site for medical devices in Haina, Dominican Republic, which will create about 500 new jobs.

The expansion will significantly increase capacity in Haina through the addition of new plasma kit assembly lines, injection molding equipment, sterilisation units and dedicated warehouse space.



Completion of the expansion is scheduled for late 2019. The new employees, including production workers, technical personnel, engineers and managers, will join a Fresenius Kabi workforce in Haina that currently numbers about 3'000. The total investment is more than EUR 20 million.



The Haina plant manufactures and exports apheresis systems for plasma and platelet collection as well as medical devices for blood separation. These products are used, for example, to allow blood components to be separated while the blood is being donated, making it possible for these life-saving donations to be used more quickly and efficiently.



Mats Henriksson, CEO of Fresenius Kabi, said the products manufactured by the company in the Dominican Republic are important in the provision of healthcare far beyond the country. “Our employees here in Haina do an excellent job, and will continue to produce high-quality medical devices that provide healthcare professionals with the equipment they need to help their patients,” Henriksson said.

Front row from left to right: Bernardo Alvarez, General Plant Manager Haina, Christian Hauer, Board Member of Fresenius Kabi and President of the Medical Devices Division, Mats Henriksson, CEO of Fresenius Kabi, Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic, Manuel Tavares, CEO PIISA Industrial Park, Luisa Fernandez, Free Zone Council Director, Nelson Toca, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Dominican Republic, Ramon Fadul, Labor Minister of the Dominican Republic, Tommy Galan, Senator of San Cristobal Province