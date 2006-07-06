Celestica increases in Czech Republic

The Canadian EMS provider Celestica employed 1,000 employees at its plant in Rajecek in the Czech Republic, during the first half of 2006.

In June this year Celestica had 2,000 employees at its plant in Czech Republic. By the end of September 2006 Celestica will add another 200 workers to the staff. The Czech plant is manufacturing for eight global firms. Local media reports.