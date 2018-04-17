© STI

STI awarded the new Aerospace accreditation

UK based contract electronics manufacturer, Surface Technology International Ltd (STI), has successfully been awarded the new Aerospace accreditation AS9100 Rev.D by awards organisation, LRQA.

The new accreditation will give STI the opportunity to expand its capabilities when taking on any requirements within the Aerospace & Defence industries, and to continue to be a trusted supplier in the world of EMS, the company states in an update