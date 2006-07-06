Rohde & Schwarz seeks automotive partner

Rohde & Schwarz is looking for a partner within the automotive segment where Rohde & Schwarz wants to strengthen its position.

Rohde & Schwarz offers isolated solutions for the automotive industry such as lab equipment for audio analysis, signal generators for audio and radio frequencies, and modular test devices for infotainment and body control hardware as well as test centers for tire pressure monitors. Rohde & Schwarz has now seen new opportunities within this market segment.



"Our clients don't yet perceive us as system vendor in this market segment", Udo Reil, manager Business Development Automotive and Projects for the measurement specialist told EETimes.



"We wish to change this", he added.



"We intend to establish a pan-European partner network which would enable us to offer the local services our customers expect", Reil explains for EETimes.



"We prefer companies that already can contribute appropriate skills or are already positioned as automotive OEM supplier", Reil added.