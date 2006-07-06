New drilling system from Colinbus

Colinbus has launched a drilling and milling machine with many features which makes this new machine suitable for schools, universities and electronic labs.

Because of the active Z-axis and the face-milled T-nut table this machine can not only mill and drill double-sided PCB boards but it can machine other materials as well. This way a variety of jobs can be done with the CPR-30/PCB: 3D-shaping for the high-frequency market, drilling holes in cabinets, making front panels and stencils.



The special technology required for PCB machines has been combined here with the rigid but flexible construction of a compact-sized CNC milling machine. The software that comes with the machine does the rest.



The CPR-30/PCB has a working area of 360 (y) x 280 (x) x 40 mm (z) and comes standard with a high-frequency spindle motor of 30.000 rpm, a face-milled T-nut table, an alignment system for the production of double-sided PCB's, an engraving head with depth limiter, a clamping system for larger work pieces, a cyclone-shaped dust extraction system and powerful but easy-to-use software.