© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Aspocomp acquires production facility in Oulu

The production facility in Oulu, which has been used by Aspocomp, was acquired from Technopolis Plc.

The transaction has already been completed, and the ownership and control of the buildings was transferred from Technopolis to Aspocomp on April 1, 2018. As part of the transaction, Aspocomp will gain land lease rights to the plot.



Aspocomp expects the transaction to have a positive impact on the company's operating result and cash flow starting from the second quarter.



The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2018, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10% and the operating result to be better than in 2017. In 2017, net sales amounted to EUR 23.0 million and the operating result to EUR 0.8 million.