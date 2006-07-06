Electronics Production | July 06, 2006
ABSL to help NASA return to the moon
ABSL Space Products (formerly AEA Technology Space) will continue its successful working relationship with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) with the $1.7M award of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) Lithium-ion battery contract.
The LRO is a mission of high importance to meet the exciting goals of NASA's new vision for space exploration. In order to send manned crews to Mars and beyond, NASA first intends to return to the Moon to prove the new systems and technologies that are required for the longer journeys ahead. Furthermore, in order to safely conduct these necessary lunar precursor missions, a series of unmanned spacecraft will collect data under the Robotic Lunar Exploration Program (RLEP). As such, the RLEP will be the first crucial step on man's path to other planets in our solar system and LRO will be the first RLEP mission.
The LRO battery will employ the same Lithium-ion cell that has been baselined for other NASA GSFC programs and has already clocked up over 2,500 cell years of operation in space without failure. The LRO battery is similar in construction to that employed on SDO with three stacked decks of cells. The battery has a capacity of over 110Ah supplied at a nominal voltage of 28V.
Rob Spurrett, Director of ABSL Space Products commented: "We are delighted to be working with NASA once again. NASA GSFC are our largest North American customer but also have had the privilege to work with Johnson Space Center, the Jet Propulsions Laboratory and Glenn Research Center. The award of this contract fully justifies our ongoing activities to extend US-based personnel and capabilities."
Gopal Rao at NASA GSFC said: "LRO is a mission that will accumulate a high number of charge/discharge numbers over the 5-year mission target duration. The proven performance of ABSL batteries in the high cycle operating environment of Low Earth Orbit, together with the quantity of lifetest data available on their cell, was crucial to their award of the LRO contract."
Other recent successes for ABSL Space Products include the lift-off in March 2006 of a Pegasus rocket which launched the three NASA GSFC Space Technology 5 spacecraft that were powered by ABSL Lithium-ion hardware. ABSL has also delivered flight batteries for the THEMIS program and is building 120Ah batteries for the Geostationary Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) mission. The next chapter appears to be starting for ABSL with major development contracts from the European Space Agency (ESA) for LIDAR technology.
The LRO battery will employ the same Lithium-ion cell that has been baselined for other NASA GSFC programs and has already clocked up over 2,500 cell years of operation in space without failure. The LRO battery is similar in construction to that employed on SDO with three stacked decks of cells. The battery has a capacity of over 110Ah supplied at a nominal voltage of 28V.
Rob Spurrett, Director of ABSL Space Products commented: "We are delighted to be working with NASA once again. NASA GSFC are our largest North American customer but also have had the privilege to work with Johnson Space Center, the Jet Propulsions Laboratory and Glenn Research Center. The award of this contract fully justifies our ongoing activities to extend US-based personnel and capabilities."
Gopal Rao at NASA GSFC said: "LRO is a mission that will accumulate a high number of charge/discharge numbers over the 5-year mission target duration. The proven performance of ABSL batteries in the high cycle operating environment of Low Earth Orbit, together with the quantity of lifetest data available on their cell, was crucial to their award of the LRO contract."
Other recent successes for ABSL Space Products include the lift-off in March 2006 of a Pegasus rocket which launched the three NASA GSFC Space Technology 5 spacecraft that were powered by ABSL Lithium-ion hardware. ABSL has also delivered flight batteries for the THEMIS program and is building 120Ah batteries for the Geostationary Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) mission. The next chapter appears to be starting for ABSL with major development contracts from the European Space Agency (ESA) for LIDAR technology.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments