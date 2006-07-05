EverQ opens its first solar-cell plant

EverQ has now opened its first and preciously announced solar-cell plant in Thalheim in Germany.

EverQ (Thalheim) is the result from the cluster of companies in partnership, Evergreen Solar Inc., Q-Cells AG and Renewable Energy Corp. ASA.



The manufacturing plant in Thalheim has currently 260 workers but the workforce at the plant is expected to reach more than 300 before the end of the year.