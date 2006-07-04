Bosch acquires US security firm

Bosch has acquired 100 % of the stocks in the US security systems developer Telex Communications Holdings.

Bosch is paying $420 million for Telex who is a developer of audio- and electroacoustic systems for stadiums and airports.



The two companies will now be able to combine their technologies in security applications to their customers.



Telex Communications has 2000 employees at 14 locations in nine countries.