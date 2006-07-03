Boom in demand for handset PCBs<br>to come later than expected

A boom in mid August is expected in the demand for handset PCBs. That is a bit later than expected.

The industry experts forecasted that the boom in demand for handset PCBs would come in the second quarter but after that the mobile handset makers has reviewed their inventory levels they reset the focus on launching their new models later this autumn and therefore the boom in PCB handset demand is now expected to come in mid-August.