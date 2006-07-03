Battery maker to withdraw its selling plans

It has earlier been said that Exide Technologies were to sell its European an Rest Of the World business but the company is now making a u turn about these plans.

"We have decided not to proceed with the sale of our European Industrial Energy and ROW business, and instead intend to maximize the value of that business as part of our ongoing FY'07 Business Plan”, the company´s CEO Gordon A. Ulsh told Channel-e.