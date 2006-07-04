Quadrant to establish fab in Romania

Cable manufacturer Quadrant Connections is setting up a manufacturing plant in Sibiu, Romania.

Volume production is expected to start before the end of this year at the new plant. This new plant in Sibiu will complement Quadrants manufacturing operations in Eastern Germany, Radlett - UK and the plant in Letiny, Czech Republic that the company is running together with Evertronic.



"The trend towards manufacturing in lower cost countries in Europe continues unabated and we have been considering various locations for another European production facility for the past year. The building is decorated and furnished to the highest standards with top quality operator benches, seating and lighting all being supplied from Germany," said, Anthony Sheridan, Quadrant's managing director.



"Our relationship with Evertronic remains unchanged and it is envisaged that most of the work produced in Romania will be new business. Our aim is to have two excellent, low-cost European production facilities that will make a significant contribution to our cable assembly business enabling the company to continue to grow steadily in the years ahead."