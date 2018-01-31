© latecoere Electronics Production | January 31, 2018
Latécoère to open new Bulgarian plant in March
French aeronautics company, Latécoère, is continuing its transformation with a new plant in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Back in September last year the company broke ground on the new plant. Dedicated to small assembly work for its Aerostructures division, this new site will reinforce Latécoère’s ties with Airbus programs. The plant is set to open in March 2018.
With a production floor of nearly 5’000 square meters, the new plant will be dedicated to small assembly work for the Aerostructures division and will benefit from around EUR 15 million in investment over 3 years. During the first year, based on production forecasts for the Airbus programs, about 200 employees will be trained.
“In line with our commitments, we are forging ahead with our 2020 strategy. To obtain the best possible positioning with regard to future programs, the Aerostructures division is optimizing its industrial facilities and strengthening its ties with the world’s leading manufacturers, including Airbus.” Yannick Assouad, Chief Executive Officer, Latécoère
“Airbus is eager to build on its long-standing ties with Bulgaria, which is why we are delighted to be working alongside Latécoère,” said Serge Durand Vice-President Airbus. “We wish this new Latécoère entity every success and are confident in the company’s ability to respond to Airbus needs and priorities.”
Latecoere is a supplier to the aeronautics industry, specifically in the field of aerostructures and interconnection systems. The company has been a supplier to several of the big companies in the field such as Airbus, ATR Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation and Thales.
With a production floor of nearly 5’000 square meters, the new plant will be dedicated to small assembly work for the Aerostructures division and will benefit from around EUR 15 million in investment over 3 years. During the first year, based on production forecasts for the Airbus programs, about 200 employees will be trained.
“In line with our commitments, we are forging ahead with our 2020 strategy. To obtain the best possible positioning with regard to future programs, the Aerostructures division is optimizing its industrial facilities and strengthening its ties with the world’s leading manufacturers, including Airbus.” Yannick Assouad, Chief Executive Officer, Latécoère
“Airbus is eager to build on its long-standing ties with Bulgaria, which is why we are delighted to be working alongside Latécoère,” said Serge Durand Vice-President Airbus. “We wish this new Latécoère entity every success and are confident in the company’s ability to respond to Airbus needs and priorities.”
Latecoere is a supplier to the aeronautics industry, specifically in the field of aerostructures and interconnection systems. The company has been a supplier to several of the big companies in the field such as Airbus, ATR Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation and Thales.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments