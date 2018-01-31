© latecoere

Latécoère to open new Bulgarian plant in March

French aeronautics company, Latécoère, is continuing its transformation with a new plant in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Back in September last year the company broke ground on the new plant. Dedicated to small assembly work for its Aerostructures division, this new site will reinforce Latécoère’s ties with Airbus programs. The plant is set to open in March 2018.



With a production floor of nearly 5’000 square meters, the new plant will be dedicated to small assembly work for the Aerostructures division and will benefit from around EUR 15 million in investment over 3 years. During the first year, based on production forecasts for the Airbus programs, about 200 employees will be trained.



“In line with our commitments, we are forging ahead with our 2020 strategy. To obtain the best possible positioning with regard to future programs, the Aerostructures division is optimizing its industrial facilities and strengthening its ties with the world’s leading manufacturers, including Airbus.” Yannick Assouad, Chief Executive Officer, Latécoère



“Airbus is eager to build on its long-standing ties with Bulgaria, which is why we are delighted to be working alongside Latécoère,” said Serge Durand Vice-President Airbus. “We wish this new Latécoère entity every success and are confident in the company’s ability to respond to Airbus needs and priorities.”



Latecoere is a supplier to the aeronautics industry, specifically in the field of aerostructures and interconnection systems. The company has been a supplier to several of the big companies in the field such as Airbus, ATR Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation and Thales.