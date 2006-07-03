Electronics Production | July 03, 2006
Alcatel and SaskTel in R&D agreement
Alcatel and SaskTel, one of Canada's most progressive full service communications companies, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to conduct joint research and development.
Once finalized, the agreement will lead to the creation of approximately twenty new R&D positions to be based in Saskatchewan and jointly funded by Alcatel and SaskTel. Robert Watson, President and CEO of SaskTel, the Honourable Lorne Calvert, Premier of Saskatchewan, Serge Tchuruk, CEO and Chairman of Alcatel and Hubert de Pesquidoux, Executive Vice President and President of Alcatel's North American activities attended the signing ceremony held today at Alcatel's Paris headquarters.
R&D activity resulting from the MOU will focus on the development of advanced software applications to address global market needs. Products and services resulting from the collaboration will be distributed worldwide utilizing the extensive market reach of Alcatel's global sales presence in conjunction with SaskTel International, a wholly owned subsidiary of SaskTel offering global telecommunications consulting services.
"My government is focused on building a better future for Saskatchewan people and this agreement between SaskTel and Alcatel supports our vision," Premier Lorne Calvert said. "We're extremely pleased that this MOU will result in the creation of high tech jobs and contribute to economic development in our province."
"Alcatel has been a valued SaskTel supplier for many years as we have aggressively delivered advanced and exciting new service to our business and residential customers across Saskatchewan," said Robert Watson, President and CEO of SaskTel. "This MOU is a natural evolution of that relationship and will enable us to leverage our combined experience to develop the applications needed to drive the next wave of innovation for the global communications market."
"SaskTel has been a pioneer in the delivery of advanced communications and entertainment services in North America and Alcatel has worked closely with the company to help them realize their ambitions," said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Executive Vice President and President of Alcatel's North American activities. "With this MOU we are deepening our business relationship by harnessing the innovative power of two industry leaders to develop new products and services to continue to move our industry forward."
The agreement is expected to be finalized and staffing initiated in second half of 2006.
