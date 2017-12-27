© Flexenclosure

Flexenclosure opens second production facility in Sweden

Swedish provider of sustainable Internet infrastructure Flexenclosure is establishing a second production facility in western Sweden to manage the increasing global demand for its prefabricated eCentre data centres.

Flexenclosure’s custom designed, flexible and energy efficient eCentre is being used by an increasing number of telecom, Internet and colocation service companies across the world. The company recently announced its expansion in Latin America with an order for two new data centres in Chile and Ecuador. And earlier this month, Flexenclosure and Virtutel announced a project to roll out up to 20 edge data centres across Australia. Centre is also very popular in many emerging markets in Africa due to its durability, quick deployment and the company’s extensive experience of supplying top quality ICT infrastructure to the most demanding locations around the globe.



In order to meet customers’ expectations of increasing volumes and speedy deliveries of new eCentre data centres, Flexenclosure will open a new production facility in January 2018 at Lidköping-Hovby Airport – a regional airport in western Sweden. The company already operates its main production facility at its corporate hub in nearby Vara.



“This is a major milestone for us and a confirmation of our successful growth strategy for both our eCentre product and our business,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure. “We are rapidly expanding our global eCentre footprint and the new facility will enable us to deliver new data centres even faster to our customers around the world.”