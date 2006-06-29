Freescale expands presence in Romania

Freescale has expanded its operations in Bucharest, Romania, with new facilities and a growing staff focused on developing next-generation wireline and wireless communication technologies.

The company marked the opening of its new software development center today during an inaugural ceremony attended by Freescale executives, customers and Romanian government officials.



Freescale's research and development priorities at the software development center include infrastructure applications for voice/modem/fax over IP (VoIP/MoIP/FoIP), network equipment and infrastructure, software for 3G cellular platforms, ZigBee(TM) stack development and integrated development tools (debuggers, compilers and performance analysis tools) for Freescale processors.



Freescale Semiconductor Romania is one of the company's most strategically important operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The software development center in Romania is generating patentable concepts and solutions for software technologies that will help enable the communications and information technology markets. The company has doubled its headcount in Romania over the past 12 months to more than 200 software engineers and support staff. This growth in personnel is expected to continue at a similar pace in 2006 and beyond. This year also marks the sixth anniversary of Freescale's growing presence and investment in Romania.



Purcarea is a graduate of the Cybernetics faculty from the Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. He holds a post-graduate degree in business administration, as well as a master's in business administration from the Romanian-Canadian MBA program. Prior to joining Freescale, Purcarea was the deputy general manager of the largest Romanian company in the information technologies sector.