© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

ebm-papst expands with new German development Centre

ebm-papst is continuing its course for growth and plans a new – EUR 41 million – development centre at the ebm-papst company headquarters in Mulfingen, Germany.

The aim of the new building is to double the available floor space in order to meet the increased requirements of recent years. Once completed, the 11’000 square metres of office space and 7’500 square metres of laboratory space will accommodate approximately 500 employees of research and development, the company states in a press release.



Stefan Brandl, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ebm-papst Group, explains: "With the construction of our new Development Center, we once again are investing heavily in our Mulfingen location. With modern laboratory equipment and new forms of workplace design we want to orient the company towards the future and thus continue to drive the expansion of our leadership in innovation."



Making sure that the research and work spaces meet the latest methods and standards, among others, the Fraunhofer Institute IAO is involved in the planning of the new building and its equipment. The building is expected to be completed in early 2020.