Growth continues for PCB manufacturers in August

Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased sequentially in August by 5.5 percent and by 10.0 percent YoY.

YTD, figures also increased by almost 9.0 percent (YoY) writes the German industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



Order intake increased sharply, sequentially with 45 percent and 28 percent YoY. The main reason for those increases are long-term framework agreements that PCB manufacturers were able to sign with automotive suppliers. YTD, order intake was almost 18 percent higher than that reported for the same period in 2016.



As a result, the book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.31.



Compared to August, 2016, the number of employees increased with slightly more than 9.0 percent.