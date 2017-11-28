© gpv Electronics Production | November 28, 2017
GPV expands in Mexico with Yamaha equipment
Danish EMS-provider already plans to double the production capacity at the newly-opened plant in Mexico. And has turned to equipment manufacturer Yamaha.
"We have made a good start at our new plant in Guadalajara, where we have seen a rapid growth in demand. Hence, we have a decided to accelerate our plans about an expansion of our production capacity, so that we can meet our customers’ demand for implementation of new products along with delivery of series production", Bo Lybæk, CEO of GPV, explains.
To this effect, GPV entered into an agreement with the Yamaha distributor Core-EMT concerning the delivery of a complete SMT-manufacturing line (Surface Mount Technology). This means that GPV soon will have a total of 13 SMT-manufacturing lines at its disposal distributed among its plants in Aars (Denmark), Bangkok (Thailand) and Guadalajara (Mexico).
"The demands for high quality and efficient electronics manufacturing are increasing constantly, and today the complexity is at such a high level that each of the individual memory circuits contain hundreds of legs, which need to be assembled automatically. It requires great precision combined with swift and efficient assembly. Therefore, it is critical that we master the latest technology if we want to be counted among the best EMS-companies", Bo Lybæk continues.
"We have had an exemplary partnership with GPV through the years, and we are of course glad to see that our services can be used by GPV in Mexico as well. Yamaha is the only manufacturer that can deliver a complete manufacturing line, and we know Yamaha’s products better than anyone else. We are therefore completely confident in our own ability to design and install a solution such as this", adds Steen V. Haugbølle, the CEO of Core-EMT.
