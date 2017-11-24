© Stadium Group Electronics Production | November 24, 2017
Stadium inks distribution deal Allied Electronics
The UK-based electronics company is targeting an expansion of design-led business opportunities in the Americas. To make this happen the company has entered a distribution agreement for the Americas region with Allied Electronics.
The agreement covers the distribution of a range of Stadium’s standard technology products. These include power supplies, cable power products, Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) modules, single-board computing (SBC) devices, and wireless connectivity devices for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
The deal is a part of Stadium Group’s strategy to grow its customer base in key markets, such as the US, but also in other countries in both the northern and southern continents of the Americas. In order to make this a reality the company established Stadium Group Inc. earlier this year and opened a sales office in Salt Lake City, Utah, and appointed Tim Taylor as VP Sales in the region for the Group.
Stadium has also made important investments in recent months. In power products and technologies, Stadium recently acquired two companies operating in the UK – PowerPax UK Limited and Cable Power Limited; and in the connectivity field, Stadium recently inaugurated its new headquarters for its connectivity division in Kista, Sweden, with a purpose-built laboratory, test facilities and a design and engineering zone.
“Allied Electronics is a major distribution presence in the US and Canada, and is also strongly expanding its operations across the continent,” said Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group Plc. “Consequently, we have selected Allied to be a central player in our strategy to expand the opportunities available in the Americas for our design-led electronic technology solutions.”
“Stadium has developed a strong portfolio of specialist products for a range of high-growth markets, especially in industrial applications and in important technology areas such as power and wireless connectivity for the IoT,” said Rebecca Weiser Keenan, Director IP&E at Allied Electronics. “There is much here for us to build upon to develop new markets and application opportunities for Stadium’s products and solutions.”
