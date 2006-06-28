Arrow Nordic wins Bourns 'Demand Creation'

Arrow Nordic has won the Bourns 'Demand Creation' Award in recognition of its outstanding design-in performance. The award was conferred by Bourns AG, the Baar, Switzerland-based subsidiary of Bourns Inc., whose worldwide headquarters are at Riverside, California.

Bourns is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic components and integrated solutions for a broad range of markets including telecommunications, computing, industrial, instrumentation, automotive, consumer, audio and medical. The Arrow Northern Europe linecard currently includes Bourns products in the categories of passives, semiconductors and switches.



The Demand Creation Award was personally presented by Lars Wallberg, key account manager, Bourns AG, to Karl Johan Lier, managing director, Arrow Nordic, and Catrin Kristensen, marketing director, Arrow Nordic.



Lier said, "We are delighted to receive this award, which is a tribute to our people throughout the Nordic region. Arrow enjoys a very close partnership with Bourns and we look forward to building on our success in the future."