Mycronic and Aegis renew partnership

SMT solutions provider Mycronic will, through a renewed partnership agreement, include Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix NPI (New Product Introduction) as the main programming interface for its MY700 Jet Printer and Jet Dispenser.

The FactoryLogix Express software will also have the capability to prepare data for Mycronic’s range of pick-and-place machines, through an optional TPSys output interface.



“The MY700 is the industry’s fastest jet dispensing platform, capable of shooting a vast range of media including solder paste at speeds up to 300 dots per second. Aegis’ powerful FactoryLogix software provides the type of versatile and field-proven NPI capability that makes the MY700 an unbeatable solution for both high-mix and high-speed dispensing applications,” says Clemens Jargon, VP Global Dispensing.



“We are extremely proud to be part of Mycronic’s unique offering,” says Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. “Mycronic and Aegis have a long history of cooperation, going back more than 15 years. It’s with great pleasure we now see this cooperation continued and strengthened for the benefit of our mutual customers.”