Benchmark breaks ground for new HQ
Benchmark Electronics has broken ground on its new headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. With the new building the company plans to bring an additional 500 jobs to the greater Phoenix area over the next five years.
"We are proud to be a part of the outstanding technology and business community here in Tempe," said Paul Tufano, CEO, Benchmark.
"With the groundbreaking of Benchmark's new headquarters and 500 new jobs headed our way, eyes from New York City to Silicon Valley are once again focused on our state," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Benchmark's selection of our state is further proof there is no better place than Arizona to start or scale a business or test and develop new technology."
The company has already joined forces with Arizona State University through a strategic partnership to foster an ecosystem that benefits students and businesses. Benchmark plans to leverage the talent produced ASU's Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering and W.P. Carey School of Business in its hiring efforts.
Construction on Benchmark's Tempe headquarters is expected to be completed in early 2019. It will house the corporate leadership team and key corporate functions. Benchmark's Internet of Things (IoT) Center of Innovation will also transition to the new location.
