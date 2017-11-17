© Jenoptik

Jenoptik receives new traffic safety order from Kuwait

Jenoptik’s TraffiSection technology will be used for section speed control on one of the world’s longest sea bridges; “Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Bridge” in Kuwait.

In order to further increase traffic safety on the sprawling road infrastructure in the State of Kuwait Jenoptik has once again received an order, with its local partner First Joint Group, for two non-invasive point-to-point (P2P) systems for section speed control on the “Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Bridge”. The order will also include several TraffiStar S390 speed measuring devices based on radar technology housed in TraffiTower. The order value is in the low single-digit million euro range.



The average speed enforcement systems will be installed on the Kuwaiti Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Bridge, which, as of the end of 2018, will link the capital Kuwait City with both the Subbiyah region in the north (Subbiyah Link 36km) and the Doha suburb in the east (Doha Link 12km). The bridge is one of the country’s major infrastructure projects and will be one of the longest sea bridges.



The section speed control measurement starts as soon as a vehicle enters the relevant section with cameras reading the vehicle’s license plate at both the entry and exit point. If the vehicle’s average speed over the said section exceeds the maximum permitted speed, the TraffiSection system automatically records all data relevant for prosecuting the violation. The system is further able to classify vehicles.