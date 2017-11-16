© kitron

Kitron receives new order from Husqvarna Group

Kitron has received a further order from Husqvarna Group in addition to already existing manufacturing volumes.

Kitron will manufacture and deliver controller units to Husqvarna Group's factory in Sweden for the next four years. The controller units are important parts of Husqvarna Group's battery-powered equipment such as chainsaws, blowers and trimmers.



Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.