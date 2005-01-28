Agilent forms Joint Venture in China

Agilent Technologies Inc. has announced the formation of a joint venture between its test and measurement organization and Chengdu Qianfeng Electronics Ltd. Corp. to develop and manufacture test equipment.

Qianfeng is a Chinese company in electronic equipment and gas appliances. Agilent will work directly with Qianfeng’s instrument operation to make test equipment for the Chinese market. The joint venture, Agilent-Qianfeng Electronics Technologies (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. will be located in Chengdu, in China’s Sichuan Province.



China represents a significant growth opportunity in general for Agilent, and specifically for the company’s test and measurement business. China’s $200 billion electronics industry is growing at approximately 20 percent a year, and it is projected that by 2006, 250 million mobile phone handsets will be manufactured in that country annually.



The joint venture will be part of Agilent’s Electronic Products and Solutions Group (EPSG). Max Yang has been named vice president and general manager of the new company. He was previously the vice president of China business development for EPSG. Dick Chang, a former senior vice president of Agilent, will serve as chairman of the joint venture.