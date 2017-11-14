© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 14, 2017
Thermal Management Solutions and latest Laminate Technology
Ventec International Group, a world leader in the production of insulated metal substrates, thermally conductive polyimide & high reliability laminates and prepregs, will showcase its comprehensive range of laminate materials at this year’s Productronica.
With an emphasis on the latest in thermal management technology, the Ventec team will be on hand in Hall B3 at booth #244 to showcase unique laminate & prepreg capability across a very wide range of applications and budgets.
Automotive manufacturers around the world, including Ford, Tesla, VAG, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Volkswagen, Tata, Bentley, Daimler Benz, BMW, Renault-Nissan, Jaguar/Land Rover, Maclaren Automotive, already rely on Ventec's thermal management materials for a range of applications including LED headlights, ECU, break energy reclamation & e-power train establishing Ventec as a global leader in technology for high performance thermal management materials.
One such material, which is making its European debut at Productronica is Ventec's VT 5A2 material. It sets itself apart by offering highest performance thermal conductivity 8 times that of FR4 at 2.2 W/m.K, a high Tg of 190°C, best in class thermal performance (T260 >60 Minutes, T288 >30 Minutes and T300 >15 Minutes) and MOT of 150°C. VT-5A2 is lead-free assembly compatible, fulfills RoHS and WEEE requirements and complies with UL94 V0. This material has been developed for a range of thermally demanding automotive applications.
Product & Material Showcase
A special product & material showcase will demonstrate PCB material applications in a variety of end-products including a Mercedes Benz C-Class Headlamp (kindly provided by grupo eurocir) featuring an Alu substrate PCB (BiGL) made with Ventec’s VT-4B5 material.
tec-speed high-speed/low-loss materials
The tec speed brand unites one of the most comprehensive range of products in high speed/low loss PCB material technology. Every tec-speed product provides technological innovation, high performance and quality to customers to perfectly meet their needs.
Tamara den Daas (Global Account Manager - OEM Technology) will be presenting her paper on Ultra-Low Dk Material for high-speed & low-loss applications in the PCB & EMS Marketplace Forum (Hall B3/360) on Friday 17th November at 10:00. Tamara will address some of the key issues faced by most high-speed designs today. She will outline concept and technology requirements and define the key issue’s and problem’s in high speed PCB’s and backplanes related to trace width and construction and the current or today’s limitations on the designer and manufacturer to create low loss differential pair traces.
Presenting space and aerospace PCB material capability
Ventec manufactures its polyimide and thin-core laminates using specially designed treaters with multiple stage filtration systems and 100% Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) for prepreg FOD-control. Most recently Ventec's VT-901 polyimide material received full qualification by ESA in Amphenol Invotec’s manufacturing process for rigid and Flex-rigid PCBs, putting both companies in a market-leading position within the space and aerospace electronics supply chain.
Base-materials, laminates, drilling boards and other consumables
Backed by its fully owned and controlled global supply chain that ensures product quality, consistency and reliability, Ventec offers customers a one-stop-shop for their laminates and PCB base material needs. Ventec’s wider product offering that includes complementary products such as flex- & rigid-flex circuit board materials, back-up, entry & routing materials, foils, clean room products and coatings, will be presented at the show.
Ventec App relaunch following extensive facelift
The Ventec APP has had a complete facelift giving direct access to all technical updates and news at the touch of a button. With an improved and intuitive user-interface, the app provides up-to-the-minute information on all developments, technical data updates, ongoing projects and news from Ventec's operations across the world including the latest data sheets and process guidelines. The Ventec app is completely free to download and is compatible with all Apple and Android devices. Visitors to the Ventec booth will have the chance to win an Apple iPad or Samsung Tablet by entering into the Ventec-APP-Prize draw.
