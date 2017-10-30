© Continental

Continental invests €95M in its first plant in Lithuania

German automotive technology company Continental has said it will build a new manufacturing plant in Lithuania to expand its automotive electronics production footprint.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the middle of 2018. Continental plans to invest EUR 95 million over the next five years and will create around 1'000 new jobs, the company states in a press release.



“Building the first Continental plant in Lithuania is an important part of our growth strategy in Europe. With this, we are continuing to expand our electronics production and European presence in order to be able to better satisfy our customers’ growing demand for automotive electronics,” said Dr. Hans-Jürgen Braun, head of 28 Central Electronic Plants worldwide at Continental.



At the site, Conti will manufacture products from its Body & Security and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business units. This includes door and seat control units, gateways and intelligent glass control units as well as radar sensors for comfort functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and safety functions such as Emergency Brake Assist (EBA).



“As a modern industrial region with an excellent infrastructure and highly qualified workforce, Kaunas is the ideal location for us. We are delighted about the fact that we will have a plant in Lithuania for the first time ever,” said Shayan Ali, future Managing Director of Continental in Lithuania, and added: “Thanks to support from the Lithuanian government, we are planning to have completed construction by the middle of 2019 and be able to start production.”