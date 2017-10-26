© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 26, 2017
EUR 364M electronics deals for ST Engineering in 3Q/2017
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) has clinched about SGD 585 million (EUR 364 million) worth of contracts in the third quarter of 2017.
Contracts were signed for Rail Electronics & Intelligent Transportation, Satellite & Broadband Communications, as well as Advanced Electronics and Information Communications Technologies (ICT) solutions.
Rail Electronics and Intelligent Transportation contracts of about SGD 125 million (EUR 78 million) were secured from local and overseas customers. These included the supply of the Communications and Platform Screen Door Systems for Bangkok's MRT Blue Line and Blue Line Extension, Passenger Information Systems for Wuhan Metro Line 11 and Saudi Arabia's Mecca Metro Line, rail electronics for Taipei MRT and Taoyuan Airport MRT line, as well as the Integrated Supervisor Control System, Maintenance Management System, Communications and Automatic Fare Collection Systems for Singapore and the region. These projects will be completed progressively till 2024.
Contracts amounting to SGD 101 million (EUR 63 million) were awarded by government, telecom and enterprise users worldwide for the supply of broadband network, satellite network equipment and earth stations. Some notable wins included the selection of VT iDirect’s platform and its new iQ Series by IsoTropic Networks and Datagroup, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) industry providers, enabling the provision of High Throughput Satellite and next-generation services to their customer bases in Ukraine, North America, Europe and Asia. These projects will be completed progressively over the next three years.
About SGD 359 million (EUR 223 million) worth of Advanced Electronics and ICT contracts were secured from customers in the public and private sectors. Some of these included Integrated Security Management Systems, Tactical Vehicles with Communications Systems, Operations as well as Maintenance and Engineering Services. These projects will be completed progressively till 2022.
