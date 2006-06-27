New Russian technoparks to come

Russia has been granted $100 million from the World Bank to develop new technoparks in high technology areas.

Seven technoparks are under discussion: in Tomsk, Novosibirsk, the Moscow region and Kazan.



According to EETimes $20 million had already been received to create a technopark in St. Petersburg on the core of the Bonch-Bruevich Telecommunications University.



The technopark has also drawn interest from Google who is planning to establish a base there after 2008.