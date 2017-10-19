© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply nitrogen to Globalfoundries

Praxair, Inc., an industrial gas company, has signed a long-term agreement to supply gaseous nitrogen to semiconductor foundry, Globalfoundries in Malta, New York.

Praxair will build, own and operate a plant to support Globalfoundries’ advanced manufacturing processes at its Malta fabrication facility.



“With our rich history of supporting leading electronics customers worldwide, we are proud to grow Praxair’s existing relationship with Globalfoundries as they expand their chip manufacturing,” said Kevin Foti, president of Praxair’s U.S. industrial gases business.



“Globalfoundries continues to grow to meet the needs of our global customer base,” said Debra Leach, Globalfoundries senior director of Procurement. “A reliable supply of high-quality gaseous nitrogen is an important component of our manufacturing operation at Fab 8 in New York, especially as we expand capacity to meet demand for our leading-edge semiconductor technologies."