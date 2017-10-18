© ra2studio dreamstime.com

LEM optimises its engineering and production footprint

LEM, a provider of solutions for measuring electrical parameters, is continuing to develop its Geneva site towards higher value added activities.

For a long time, the Geneva site has been strengthening its high value added functions and increased the site’s headcount by 10% since 2012. At the same time, the Company was relocating its volume production activities to Beijing (China) and Sofia (Bulgaria).



In a continuation of this strategy, LEM’s manufacturing footprint will be further optimised, resulting in 8 redundancies in Geneva. LEM has a social plan in place and offers support for the search for new employment for the employees affected. The company anticipates CHF 0.7 million (EUR 0.6 million) in restructuring charges that will be recorded in Q2 of 2017/18.



The impact of these restructuring actions on the Geneva site will again be offset by strategic hiring to support the company’s future growth. LEM is strengthening specialised functions within R&D, marketing and sales for its global operations. In addition, the company is hiring specialists for its Automotive division to be able to better support the quickly expanding green cars activity.