Osram acquires a stake in software specialist beaconsmind

Via its venture capital unit, Fluxunit, the lighting company has gained a minority interest in the Swiss startup, beaconsmind AG, that offers smart software to retailers.

Fluxunit supports and develops both internal and external startups. “Beaconsmind is a very good fit with Osram,” said Ulrich Eisele, the Managing Director of Osram’s Fluxunit. “Working together, we can actively shape the future of the stationary store business in this age of online retailing.”



Osram is already successfully collaborating with the Swiss company. In a partnership initiated about two years ago, Osram's internal startup Einstone supplies intelligent beacons, while beaconsmind provides the customized software for them. Einstone beacons for site-based services are smart transmitters that can be integrated into light installations.



“The sales approach via smartphone is really popular with users and has boosted consumers’ willingness to spend money,” said Max Weiland, the Chief Executive Officer of beaconsmind. “We are really excited to expand our successful partnership with Osram with this investment.” “We have already demonstrated together that our smart retail solution can generate double-digit gains in stores’ sales,” added Christoph Peitz, the Director of Osram’s global Einstone business.



The foundation of the solution is formed by a personalised approach to customers, detailed analysis and the linking of sales channels at retail stores, fashion brands and shopping centres. With the help of individual brand apps, customers can be informed on site about deals and learn about loyalty programs. Offline, online and mobile data are joined and provided to the retailer.