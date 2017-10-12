© BHS Group

BSH opens two new factories in Poland

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is pushing the expansion of its global production network. The company is now opening two new factories in the city of Wroclaw, Poland.

The German company is now sporting factories in Poland covering the areas of laundry care, dish care, cooking and refrigeration, as well as small home appliances. At the new plants, BSH plans to produce around two million ovens, fridges and freezers a year. The majority of the manufactured appliances are intended for export, in particular to Western Europe.